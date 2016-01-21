EN
    20:32, 21 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Armenia swine flu death toll rises to 18

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Two more Influenza A (H1N1)-, or swine flu-, related deaths were recorded Jan. 20 in Armenia, the Armenian News agency reported.

    Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health of Armenia Anahit Haytayan confirmed this information, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.
    In Haytayan's words, the latest two victims of this disease were women who had not applied for treatment on time, and they were in very critical condition.
    As a result, the H1N1 death toll has risen to 18 in Armenia.

