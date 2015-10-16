EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:57, 16 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Armenia to chair EEC Board from February 1, 2016

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Sargsyan will head the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission from February 1, 2016, said President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko after a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

    According to Mr. Lukashenko, the agenda of the meeting had 15 questions. He informed that the meeting reviewed the issues. In addition, the sitting considered that beginning from Feb 1, 2016 Armenia will chair the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission. In conclusion he reported that the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in December the current year in Moscow.

    Tags:
    Economy Eurasian Economic Union Foreign policy Armenia
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!