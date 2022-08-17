Armenia to declare national day of mourning

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM The Government of Armenia will declare a national day of mourning in commemoration of those who lost their lives in the August 14 explosion at the Surmalu market in Yerevan, ARMENPRESS informs.

The Prime Minister’s Office told ARMENPRESS that the exact date of the day of mourning will be announced after the search and rescue operations are completed.

The death toll in the blast climbed to 16, and another 18 are missing as of Tuesday morning.

Photo: armenpress.am