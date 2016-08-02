Armenia to get government of national accord in several months - president

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan pledged on Monday to form a government of popular accord in Armenia in several months.

"Our aim at this stage is to form a government of popular accord which will pass decisions on the basis of broad consent," Sargsyan said at a meeting with representatives of the public, the authorities and clergy. They discussed the situation in Yerevan in the aftermath of the seizure of a police station by a group of armed attackers.

At dawn, on July 17, about 30 armed attackers connected to Armenia's radical opposition rammed into the gates of a Yerevan police station driving a Kraz dump truck and opened fire. In the ensuing shootout, a deputy squad commander was killed, with some policemen and attackers suffering injuries.

In the chaos that followed, the assailants managed to abduct on-duty cops and top police brass who arrived at the scene for negotiations. Among those taken hostage are two senior police officials, Major General Vartan Yegiazaryan, Armenia's deputy police chief, and Colonel Valery Osipyan, Yerevan's deputy police chief.



All the assailants surrendered to the Armenian authorities on July 31.



"Amendments to Armenian Constitution concerned the reforms, which laid down the foundation for forming this kind of power," Sargsyan said.



"The government of popular accord will exist not for allowing a person who has failed to find his place to climb to a government chair but for distributing and dividing the maximum broad political responsibility," Sargsyan said.



"We have already created an institutional basis for it," he added.



"I insist with confidence that we are going to have this kind of government and power in several months," the Armenian president said.



The formation of the government of popular accord is a demand put up by the Armenian opposition.



