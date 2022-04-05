Armenian parliamentarian supports reforms in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with Member of the National Assembly of Armenia, Chairman of the Standing Commission on Regional and Eurasian Integration Armen Gevorgyan, during which issues of Kazakh-Armenian inter-parliamentary cooperation were discussed, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

The Ambassador informed about the main provisions of the Message of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev «New Kazakhstan: the path of renewal and modernization». Particular attention was paid to the fundamental approaches to the implementation of the course aimed at large-scale political and socio-economic transformation of the country. Highly appreciating the initiatives of the Head of State to build a New Kazakhstan, A. Gevorgyan noted the relevance and importance of the proposed reforms in the face of modern global challenges.

During the discussion issues of inter-parliamentary relations, the parties noted the constructive interaction of the legislative bodies of the two states within the framework of the EAEU, the CIS, the CSTO, the UN, the OSCE and other international organizations. The importance of developing bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation was emphasized, contributing to the deepening of Kazakh-Armenian relations in various fields, as well as intensifying the work of the «Kazakhstan-Armenia» parliamentary friendship groups. The parties discussed the schedule of international events and bilateral meetings on the inter-parliamentary line during 2022.