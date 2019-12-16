Armenian President congratulates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian congratulated Kazakhstan on the Independence Day, Kazinform reports.

On December 16 on the occasion of the Independence Day the President of Armenia visited the Kazakh Embassy in Armenia. He conveyed his sincere congratulations to First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighting his contribution to building independent and modern Kazakhstan. He also conveyed his warm wishes to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Kazakh Ambassador to Armenia, Timur Urazayev, told the President about new political and economic trends, the key provisions of the September State-of-the-Nation Address of Kazakh President Tokayev.

Besides, the parties debated prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Armenia relations.

In conclusion, the Ambassador handed the Armenian Leader The Kazakh Literature Anthologies in the Armenian language, one of the brightest cultural events of 2019.