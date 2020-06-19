Armenian President wishes speedy recovery to Elbasy

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Armenian President Armen Sargsyan sent a letter to Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the press service of the Armenian President.

«The President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan sent a letter to the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, who contracted coronavirus infection. The President wished him good health and a speedy recovery», the press service of the President of Armenia said.

As Kazinform previously reported, first President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev self-isolated after his latest coronavirus test returned positive.