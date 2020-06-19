EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:18, 19 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Armenian President wishes speedy recovery to Elbasy

    None
    None
    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Armenian President Armen Sargsyan sent a letter to Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the press service of the Armenian President.

    «The President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan sent a letter to the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, who contracted coronavirus infection. The President wished him good health and a speedy recovery», the press service of the President of Armenia said.

    As Kazinform previously reported, first President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev self-isolated after his latest coronavirus test returned positive.


    Tags:
    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Coronavirus Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!