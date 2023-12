Armwrestlers from Astana collect big medal haul in Malaysia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Armwrestlers from Astana have collected dozens of medals at the 37th WAF World Armwrestling Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The event was held at the Berjaya Times Square Hotel from September 26 through October 4. Yekaterina Lyakhnova grabbed gold in Senior Women 60kg Right category, Olga Shlizhevskaya - in Senior Women 65kg Right category, Antonina Lissyanskaya - in Senior Women +80kg Left and Right categories, Nurdaulet Aidarkhan - in Senior Men 55kg Right category, Zair Akhmedov - in Senior Men 70kg Right category, and Shynbolat Raikhanov - in Senior Men 75kg Right category. Yerkin Alimzhanov also hauled gold in Grand Master Men 90kg Right and Left categories. Silver went to Yekaterina Tarassenko in Senior Women 60kg Left category, Zair Akhmedov - in Senior Men 70kg Left category, Kydyrgali Ongarbayev - in Senior Men 85kg Right category, Georgiy Dzeranov - in Senior Men 100kg Left category, Alexandr Gelato - in Senior Men 100kg Right category, and Ilya Ilin - in Senior Men110kg Left category. Mukhamedolla Agzamov won silver in Senior Grand Master 100kg Left and Right categories. Tatyana Verina won bronze in Senior Women 50kg Right and Left categories, Olga Shlizhevskaya - in Senior Women 65kg Left category, Nurdaulet Aidarkhan - in Senior Men 55kg Left category, Yerzhan Abilda - in Senior Men 60kg Left category, Vladimir Matchenko - in Senior Men 75kg Left category, and Ilya Ilin - in Senior Men 110kg Right category. Ondarkhan Shulgauov took home bronze in Senior Grand Master 75kg Left category.