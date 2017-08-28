Army-2017 forum’s venues visited by about 700,000 people

KUBINKA. KAZINFORM About 700,000 people visited events of the Army-2017 international military technical forum, TASS refers to the forum's press center.

"The 3rd international military technical forum Army-2017 has finished its work in the Moscow region. Since its opening, the number of its guests and participants reached about 700,000. Some 563,000 people visited the forum's events in the Patriot Park, more than 135,000 people visited clusters in the military districts and the Northern Fleet," the press center said, adding that the overall number of participants in the forum's business program - roundtable meetings, conferences, and briefings - exceeded 8,600.

"The use of the video conference system made it possible to expand the geography of the forum. Direct video links were established at 12 roundtable meetings with participants from Kaliningrad to Khabarovsk, and with the Khmeimin airbase in Syria," the press center said.

The Army-2017 forum has yielded 23 the state contracts and three additional agreements between the Russian defense ministry and 17 defense-sector companies to a total sum of more than 170 billion rubles (2.9 billion U.S. dollars).

Among the forum's participants were more than 1,200 companies and organizations, which demonstrated more than 18,000 developments and technologies in the sphere of defense and security. Foreign participants included 78 defense-related companies from Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Slovakia, Thailand, Turkey, France, Estonia, the Czech Republic, South Africa, and South Korea.

In all, representatives from 114 foreign countries, 66 officials military delegations, with 20 of them led by defense ministers, took part in the exhibition. Venues included training ranges of Russia's Western, Southern, Central and Eastern Military Districts and the Northern Fleet.

More than 2,100 journalists, including 400 from foreign media, were accredited to highlight events held in the Patriot Park and at the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow. More than 300 journalists worked at the forum's venues in the military districts and at the Northern Fleet.