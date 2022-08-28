Army Games 2022: Kazakhstan is third in overall team ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 2022 International Army Games held its closing ceremony at the Alabino military range of Moscow. Kazakh team won four gold and one silver medals, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

A delegation of Kazakhstan led by Deputy Minister of Defense Sultan Kamaletdinov participated in the ceremony.

In non-official overall team ranking, Kazakhstani servicemen took third place, left behind by Russia and Uzbekistan.

Those who won gold medals were artillery crews in the Master of Artillery Fire competition held in Zhambyl region; servicemen who finished first in Tactical Shooter contest organized in Karaganda region; topographic engineers who demonstrated their high professionalism in Meridian competition in Akmola region; and servicemen who competed in Warrior of Peace competition in Armenia.

The naval team won a silver medal in Sea Cup competition held in Azerbaijan.

Military alpinists of Kazakhstan finished fourth in Elbrus Ring competition held in Kabardino-Balkaria, having lost to Russia, Uzbekistan and China.

In Tank Biathlon competition, the team of Kazakhstan failed to reach the final stage, after being defeated by servicemen from China.

The VIII International Army Games were held at 30 military ranges of 12 countries. The Games programme included 34 competitions in air, field and marine training.

Kazakhstani servicemen competed in seven contests three of which were held in our country.

Photo: press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense







