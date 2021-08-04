Around 1,000 doses of two-component QazVac COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 990 doses of the Kazakh QazVac vaccine against the coronavirus infection have arrived in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 990 doses of the QazVac vaccine have been delivered to the regional pharmaceutical warehouse.

The region is to receive 10 thousand more doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine soon, the department said.