EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:30, 04 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Around 1,000 doses of two-component QazVac COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Atyrau

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 990 doses of the Kazakh QazVac vaccine against the coronavirus infection have arrived in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 990 doses of the QazVac vaccine have been delivered to the regional pharmaceutical warehouse.

    The region is to receive 10 thousand more doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine soon, the department said.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus in the world QazVac Coronavirus Sputnik V
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!