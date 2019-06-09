Around 1,500 Kazakhstanis expected to vote in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Polling station No. 257 at the Kazakh Embassy in Beijing and polling stations No. 294 and No. 293 at the consulates general of Kazakhstan in Shanghai and Hong Kong respectively, started working at 05:00am Nur-Sultan time, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev and his spouse became the first to cast their votes in Beijing. They were followed by Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Nurlan Akkoshkarov and his spouse, diplomats and representatives of national companies.



As many as 1,500 Kazakh nationals are expected to vote in Beijing. They are primarily students and cadets of military universities located in nearby towns, diplomats, employees of national companies and their family members .

Tamerlan Zholdassov, a third-year student of the Shanghai University, became the first Kazakh national to vote today at the polling station No. 294 in Shanghai. Kazakhstanis living in the provinces of Jiangsu, Jiangxi, Anhui, Zhejiang, Fújiàn and Shanghai city may come to here to cast their votes.



Those Kazakhstanis living in the cities of Hong Kong, Macao, Shenzhen and Guangzhou may vote at the polling station No. 293.