EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:14, 15 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Around 1.5mln Kazakhstanis given 2nd COVID-19 vaccine component

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of today, 4 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been used in Kazakhstan, allowing 2,547,363 people or 25.7% of the eligible population to receive the first vaccine component, and 1,435,334 – the second vaccine component, Alexei Tsoi, Kazakh Health Minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The minister added that as of today the country’s vaccination centers have enough vaccine doses: 1.2 million doses of the first vaccine component, and 914 thousand doses of the second vaccine component.

    As earlier reported, 21,204 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, of whom 6,655 are in-patients and 14,549 are out-patients.

    Of the COVID-19 patients, 458 are in severe condition, 110 in critical condition, and 69 on artificial lung ventilation.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!