Around 10,000 teenagers vaccinated against COVID-19 in Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Around 10,000 teenagers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Russia, no side effects have been registered, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Center, the vaccine developer, said on Monday, TASS reports.

«Around 10,000 teenagers have received the Sputnik M vaccine. According to the health ministry, no major side effects have been reported,» he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

He warned that a 3-4-day break is needed between the coronavirus vaccine and other jabs.

On November 24, the Russian health ministry registered the Sputnik M coronavirus vaccines meant for adolescents aged from 12 to 17. It is a two-dose vaccine, the interval between which is 21 days. The ministry stressed that vaccination of teenagers from 12 to 15 will only be conducted with the written consent of their parents or caretakers or with voluntary consent for those aged 15 and older.