Around 150,000 tickets sold for Minsk European Games

MINSK. KAZINFORM About 150,000 tickets have been sold for the 2nd European Games, BelTA learned from the press service of the Minsk European Games Organizing Committee (MEGOC), BELTA informs.

Athletics, sambo, karate, rhythmic gymnastics, boxing, archery, beach soccer, rowing, basketball and shooting are most popular with fans. The countries that have bought the most tickets so far, except for Belarus, are Russia, Ireland, Latvia, Germany, Poland and Lithuania.



Official representative of the Belarusian State Border Committee Anton Bychkovsky said that as of the morning of June 12 Belarus welcomed 185 fans, of them 15 foreigners came to Belarus by crossing the border with Russia.



"We are ready for an increase in the passenger flow. If necessary, we will deploy additional workforce. All organizational and technical matters have been settled. Corridors have been designated at border checkpoints and marked with the 2nd European Games logo. We are taking all necessary measures to make border crossing a fast and most comfortable experience for fans and participants of the multi-sport festival," he said.



The 2nd European Games will be held in Minsk on 21-30 June. Over 4,00 athletes from 50 countries will compete in 200 medal events in 15 sports.