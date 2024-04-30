Around 1,800 military personnel deployed in flood control operations in Atyrau region

Up to six thousand members of the Armed Forces have joined the flood control operations since March 27 across the country, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, over 2.2 million sandbags were prepared and laid by the territorial defense and regional command brigades.

In total, 3,475 people have been evacuated and up to 235 tons of cargo transported by the military personnel since the beginning of floods.

Photo: Kazakh defense ministry

Military personnel carry on with the work to fortify dams and the shoreline of the Zhaiyk (Ural) River and protect a number of settlements in Atyrau region.

Specialists of the radiation, chemical and biological protection units are working to disinfect animal burial sites in Uilskiy district, Aktobe region.

Due to a normalization in the flood situation in North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Akmola regions military personnel are returning to their permanent bases.