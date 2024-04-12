Around 2,000 military personnel battle floods in Kazakhstan

Up to 2,000 military personnel, 83 military vehicles, three helicopters of the army aviation and four planes of the water transport aviation have been deployed in the flood control activities in the regions of Kazakhstan over the past day, Ruslan Zhangulin, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Defense Ministry said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The army aviation has deployed 17 personnel of the emergency situations ministry. 74 people, including 47 children, have been evacuated. The military transport aviation has transported 303 people and over five tons of cargo. Around 32 sandbags have been laid, said Zhangulin.

He went on to say that 200 military personnel and 26 vehicles have been sent to Uralsk city from Kyzylorda. Up to one thousand military personnel and over 60 vehicles from the military units of the South regional command have arrived in Atyrau region. Over 314 militaries and 16 vehicles of the regional command Astana have been sent to Petropavlovsk.

Over 300 personnel of the air assault forces of Taldykorgan and Almaty cities have been deployed in Uralsk city by the transport aviation aircraft. 43 people, 31 vehicles and 8 tons of humanitarian cargo have been transported by ferry to Oiyl village. Two explosions have been conducted in the Zhaiyk River, said official spokesperson of the Kazakh Defense Ministry Ruslan Zhangulin.

According to him, the military personnel of the Akmola garrison have carried out works to provide vital facilities of the village of Zarechnyi, Yessil district, Akmola region, with electricity.

The territorial defense unit continues works in the flood-hit areas in Atyrau, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. In total, around three thousand military personnel, over 170 vehicles, 11 helicopters, five military planes have been deployed in the flood control activities in Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions in the period from March 27 to April 11, said Zhangulin.

As he said, around 2.5 thousand people have been evacuated, 825 specialists of different services and over 111 thousand kg of cargo have been transported.