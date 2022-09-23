15:38, 23 September 2022 | GMT +6
Around 40% of new jobs created in agriculture in N Kazakhstan
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Up to 20.7 thousand people have been hired and around nine thousand new permanent jobs created since the year’s beginning in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Of the jobs created, around 40% are in agriculture, 25% in the field of individual entrepreneurship, 7% in construction, and 5% in manufacturing.
The region has fulfilled the employment plan 102.7%, and the instructions on creation of new jobs 103% of the plan.
Regionwide, 11.9 thousand people have been covered by the measures of the National Entrepreneurship Development Plan.
The unemployment rate stood at 4.8% in the region in the second quarter of this year.