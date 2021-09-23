EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:09, 23 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Around 57% of Kokshetau’s population received 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab

    None
    None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Nearly 57% of the eligible population has been inoculated with the first jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccine in Kokshetau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kanat Iskakov, Chief Medical Officer of Kokshetau city, as of September 22, 2021, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab was administered to 66,744 of 56.7% of the eligible population of the city.

    In his words, vaccines are given at 12 stationary COVID-19 vaccination sites and one mobile site in the city.


    Tags:
    Akmola region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Kokshetau Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!