Around 57% of Kokshetau’s population received 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Nearly 57% of the eligible population has been inoculated with the first jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccine in Kokshetau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kanat Iskakov, Chief Medical Officer of Kokshetau city, as of September 22, 2021, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab was administered to 66,744 of 56.7% of the eligible population of the city.

In his words, vaccines are given at 12 stationary COVID-19 vaccination sites and one mobile site in the city.