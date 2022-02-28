Around 60 thou new jobs set to be created in tourism in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Around 60 thousand new working places are to be created in the field of tourism by 2025 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«By 2025, there are plans to create around 60 thousand new jobs in the sphere of tourism through both realizing investment and infrastructure projects and activating the tourist industry, ensuring employment in different sectors of the economy. This will result in an increased demand for qualified personnel,» said Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Dauren Abayev.

In this regard, the minister pointed out that the International Tourism and Hospitality University which has over 1,300 students in seven directions was launched in Turkestan city in 2020.

«The university has been an accredited member of the General Assembly of the UN World Tourist Organization since December 2021. It established cooperation with leading universities of Turkey, France, Portugal, Austria, Hungary, and others. The University is becoming a sectoral hub for exchanging advanced international experience in realizing dual education. The negotiations are underway to open a UNWTO Academy at the university as well as cerate a UNESCO Scientific and Research Center. Also, it is being considered to open branches of leading foreign universities in the hotel industry,» said the minister.



