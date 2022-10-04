EN
    16:06, 04 October 2022

    Around 70 thou Russians given foreigner identity number in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Around 70 thousand Russian citizens have been given the foreigner (non-resident) identity number in Kazakhstan since September 21, Kazakh digital development and aerospace industry minister Bagdat Mussin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, the foreigner identity number is important for recording the stay and registration as well as violations. It enables to identify movement, services, fines received, and so on via databases.

    «It’s an identity number and does not provide citizenship or anything else» he added.


