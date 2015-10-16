Arrest of former Moldovan prime minister may be extended - prosecutor

CHISINAU. KAZINFORM - The arrest of former Moldovan Prime Minister Vlad Filat can be extended, prosecutor at the National Anti-Corruption Center (NAC) Andrian Popenko told journalists on Friday.

"The terms of Filat's arrest will be determined in the next 72 hours," Popenko said. The Moldovan parliament voted on Thursday to strip Filat of parliamentary immunity. Prosecutor General's Office suspects the former prime minister of involvement in embezzlement of funds from the country's banking system. Filat was arrested for 72 hours. On Thursday, his home and office were searched.

"NAC officers carries out searches in Filat's house as well as in the office of the Liberal Democratic Party. Prosecutors look for materials connected with charges brought against him," NAC press secretary said adding that searches were sanctioned by prosecutors, Kazinform refers to TASS.