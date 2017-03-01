Arrests of defendants in Baiterek Development case extended

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Court in Astana has extended the arrest of former JSC Baiterek Development officials, as well as the other defendants in the case, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the court.

"On February 2, 2017 district court №2 of Almaty district of Astana extended the arrest of suspects Aytimbetov, Anarbayev, Sariyev, Smagulov, Yesmukhanov, Zhumanazar, Komarov, Dzhakupova until March 17, 2017. For one of the criminal scheme organizers, former Chairman Zhaksybayev arrest has been extended until March 30, 2017", the statement reads.

It is also reported, that in the course of the investigation on suspicion of taking large bribes one of the criminal scheme organizers, former Chairman Zhaksybayev, now the Chairman of the Board of JSC Kazakhstan Center for Modernization and Development of Housing and Communal Services under the Ministry of National Economy was arrested.

According to the National Bureau of Anti-Corruption, Zhaksybaev supervised the activities of all participants, distributed the roles and bribes received. On November 30, 2016 Almaty district court No 2 sanctioned arrest of Zhaksybaev.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Baiterek Development Dzhakupov, Head of Directorate of Kazakhstan Public-Private Partnership center Aytimbetov, former and current managing directors Anarbayev and Sariev, management of LLP Project City Group Smagulov, Yesmukhanov, Zhumanazarov and Komarov were also arrested.

The detainees are accused of systematically taking large bribes for lobbying interests of ceratin construction companies in procurement of services during the construction of rental housing in the regions, under the Nurly Zhol state program.

As previously reported, the criminal scheme in which 13 companies were involved, operated throughout the country, in Uralsk, Kokshetau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Taraz and Taldykorgan.