Arrests of large organized crime groups made across Kazakhstan

The National Security Committee revealed arrests of large organized crime groups were carried out in several areas across the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazinform correspondent has learnt that the arrests are underway in Zhambyl, Zhetysu and Turkistan regions. Joint forces of the National Security Committee, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and special subunits are involved in the large-scale operation.

The joint forces targeted the organized crime groups involved in the unlawful activities in cross-border regions Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl, Zhetysu and Turkistan regions share with Kyrgyzstan, China and Uzbekistan.

Earlier it was reported that the National Security Committee together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs had cracked down on the large organized crime groups in a special operation.