EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:09, 02 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win 2020 FA Cup

    None
    None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM - Arsenal won their 14th FA Cup by beating Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

    Chelsea found the opener with US forward Christian Pulisic's goal in the 5th minute.

    The Gunners equalized the game in the 28th minute as Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the ball into the Blues' net from penalty kick.

    In the 67th minute, Aubameyang's second goal brought victory for Arsenal.

    Chelsea's Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic was sent off in the 73rd minute.

    Source: Anadolu Agency


    Tags:
    Football World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!