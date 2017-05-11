Arsenal beat Southampton to preserve hopes for top-4 finish

SOUTHAMPTON. KAZINFORM Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud scored to lead Arsenal to a 2-0 victory here Wednesday over Southampton that puts the Gunners within three points of four-place Manchester City in the scramble for Champions League slots, Kazinform has learned from EFE .

Three days after beating Manchester United, Arsenal vaulted over the Red Devils into fifth place in the Premier League.





After a dull first half at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, Sanchez received the ball in the area from Mesut Özil, spun away from two defenders and blasted the ball past Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster to put Arsenal up 1-0 in the 55th minute.





The Chilean international became the first Arsenal player to score 20 Premier League goals in one season since Robin van Persië posted 30 goals in 2011-2012.

Giroud, who came in for Danny Welbeck in the 80th minute, sealed the win for the Gunners just three minutes later with a header from inside the six-yard box.







Arsenal have 66 points, three behind Man City, and both clubs have three matches to play. Third-place Liverpool, with 70 points, have just two games left.

Southampton sit in the 10th spot with 42 points, the same as South Coast neighbors Bournemouth, but the Saints have a better goal differential.