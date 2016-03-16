ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Kairat head coach Alexander Borodyuk said Tuesday that Russian forward Andrey Arshavin continues to train with the team. His fate at the club will be decided next week, Sports.kz reports.

"Arshavin trains with us. It's going well. The decision will be made next week," said Borodyuk refusing to comment further.

Recall that the 34-year-old forward terminated his contract with Kuban Krasnodar this winter. Arshavin began training with FC Kairat in late February.