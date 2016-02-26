Arshavin had his first training session with Kairat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian halfback Andrei Arshavin had his first training with his new team Almaty's Kairat, Sports.kz informs.

It should be noted that a half of the roster of Kairat team had medical tests today and the other half of the roster had a light training.

A. Arshavin arrived in Almaty early in the morning to sign a contract with local Kairat. Earlier, it was informed that Arshavin agreed to sign a one-year contract with the team.