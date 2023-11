ASTANA. KAZINFORM Andrei Arshavin says he feels comfortable in Almaty's Kairat FC.

“I don’t feel as a newcomer now. I hope, everything will be fine both for Kairat and for me… I feel comfortable here,” he said in an interview to the press service of Kairat FC.

Recall that the famous Russian footballer will play for Kairat under No.28.