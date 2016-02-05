Arshavin: It is too early to talk about Kairat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Andrey Arshavin, Kuban's halfback, says it is too early to talk about Kairat, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

“Kairat? It is too early to say something. First of all, I need to finalize the termination of my contract with Kuban,” said Arshavin.

As reported earlier, Krasnodar’s Kuban announced termination of the contract with Arshavin on Feb 1 by mutual consent of the parties. In present season, the Russian footballer failed to score a goal in all his 8 matches.

Andrey claimed that he may quit playing football if he does not receive any attractive proposals.