Arshavin likely to make his debut for FC Kairat on April 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian striker Andrey Arshavin is like to make his much-anticipated debut for FC Kairat on April 3, a source in the club press service revealed.

The Almaty-based club is busy training for the upcoming match against FC Akzhaiyk next month, Sports.kz reports.

According to the source, it is up to head coach Alexander Borodyuk to decide whether Arshavin will play in the upcoming match, but he is likely to make his debut.

Recall that FC Kairat signed Arshavin on March 18 after the Russian footballer spent several weeks training with the club.