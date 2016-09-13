‘Arsonist’ from Priozersk died

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The man, who killed his 8-year-old son by setting him on fire in Priozersk town of Karaganda region, died in a hospital, regional healthcare department told Kazinform.

“The man was hospitalized in a critical condition, with almost 100% burnt body and brain contusion. The doctors did their best, but could not save his life. The man died today in the morning,” says Press Secretary of the Health Administration Aizhan Issa.



As the local police explained, the tragedy occurred on September 12 at night. As per preliminary data, it was a family argument. A 49-year-old man poured gasoline on himself and his 8-year-old son and set a fire. After then the man jumped out of the 4th floor window to commit a suicide.



The boy died at the scene. Besides, two neighbors living one floor up - a woman and a girl – died from carbon monoxide poisoning.



A pre-trial investigation was launched.