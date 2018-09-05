Art installations to turn Almaty into open-air museum

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Over 60 art installations will be unveiled in Almaty in the nearest future, Kazinform reports.

This year Almaty will be hosting the PARK FEST event for the first time which celebrates the art of sculpture and architecture. The event is supported by the Almaty city administration.



"This is the first time we will host this international festival. Both international and foreign artists will showcase their works during the festival," said Ainur Valiyeva, head of the Administrative Department of the Almaty city Directorate of Culture and Archives.



The panel of the festival will include Kendal Henry, Director of Percent for Art Program at NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, Christina Steinbrecher, artistic director of Vienna's art fair, Sergey Kovaleski, curator of the Krasnoyarsk Museum Biennale, and more.







Over 60 art objects will be installed citywide by the end of September.



Olga Sultanova, organizer of the PARK FEST, says it will be like an open-air museum.