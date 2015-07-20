«ARTBAT FEST - City. Dialogue» festival of modern art to be held in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Annual festival of modern art ARTBAT FEST will be held in Almaty for the sixth time already.

The unique event will be held for a month, from August 27 through September 27. The organizers of the event are "Eurasian Cultural Alliance" non-governmental organization and British Council in Kazakhstan. The strategic partner is the city administration of Almaty. French Alliance, Vladimir Smirnov and Konstantin Sorokin Funds, Artwin gallery, Art Istanbul and several other companies are supporting the event.

The theme of the ARTBAT FEST is "City. Dialogue". The program of the event has such projects as "Public art" and "Street art", exhibition of young artists titled "We are rivers", demonstration of foreign films, exhibition marathon, education program and other events.