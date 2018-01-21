Arthur Ardavichus finishes fourth in Dakar-2018 GC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh AstanaMotorSport Team took the fourth place in the Dakar 2018 General Classification, the team's press service reports.

Two of Astana's crews reached the final stage of the rally raid and settled in the top five and top ten of GC, respectively. Thus, the crew led by Artur Ardavichus became fourth in the Truck category and Dakar debutant Dmitry Shilov took the sixth place in Quad.



Another Kazakhstani Maxim Antimirov couldn't finish the rally raid due to an injury he received during the special stage in Peru.



This year the most famous and prestigious rally raid was held in the territory of Peru, Bolivia, and Argentina.

