EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:29, 21 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Arthur Ardavichus finishes fourth in Dakar-2018 GC

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh AstanaMotorSport Team took the fourth place in the Dakar 2018 General Classification, the team's press service reports.

    Two of Astana's crews reached the final stage of the rally raid and settled in the top five and top ten of GC, respectively. Thus, the crew led by Artur Ardavichus became fourth in the Truck category and Dakar debutant Dmitry Shilov took the sixth place in Quad.
    null 

    Another Kazakhstani Maxim Antimirov couldn't finish the rally raid due to an injury he received during the special stage in Peru.
    null 

    This year the most famous and prestigious rally raid was held in the territory of Peru, Bolivia, and Argentina.
    null null null 

     

    Tags:
    Sport Transport Astana Pro Team
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!