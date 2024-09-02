Artifacts dated to Kangju era unearthed in Turkestan region

As part of the field work, conducted by the Central Museum’s Archeology Department near Kyzylkol village, Suzakskiy district, Turkestan region, the unique artifacts, belonging to the Kangju culture dated to the 2nd century BC, were unearthed in Turkestan region, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the culture and information ministry of Kazakhstan.

Photo: Kazakh culture and information ministry

The fieldwork, which included an excavation of the temple and two burial mounds, led to unique findings, including bones and horns of large and small cattle, stone tools, mortars, manos, millstones, as well as pottery fragments.

The finding in the western part of the temple, namely the ceramic cone-shaped leg, which was a part of the ritual vessel (incense burner), unearthed at a depth of 60cm, was of special interest.

Photo: Kazakh culture and information ministry

The temple’s location near high mountains and lakes, its construction features and the types of artifacts discovered suggest that the construction was built to serve as a ritual temple, whereas stone tools prove the development of farming.

Photo: Kazakh culture and information ministry

The Archeology Department specialists plan to continue excavations and exploration of historic sites in different regions of the country on a systematic basis.