11:43, 03 September 2017 | GMT +6
Artificial quake detected near N.K. nuke site: Seoul
ASTANA. KAZINFORM A magnitude 5.6 earthquake was detected around North Korea's nuclear test site Sunday, South Korea's military said, in an indication of a possible nuclear test, Yonhap News Agency reports.
An artificial quake wave was detected around the Punggye-ri site in the North Hamgyeong Province, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The military said it is analyzing whether the temblor came from a nuke test.
Seoul's weather agency said that the seismic wave was recorded at 12:36 p.m.
South Korea's presidential office said that North Korea may have conducted its sixth nuclear test. It called for a meeting of the National Security Council.
It came hours after North Korea claimed that it has developed a hydrogen bomb that can be loaded into a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
Since 2006, North Korea has carried out five nuclear tests, including two last year.