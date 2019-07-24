EN
    12:45, 24 July 2019

    Artificial scarcity of train tickets hampers development of tourism in Kazakhstan: President

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to stop creating an artificial scarcity of train tickets during summer months, Kazinform reports.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed in a recent tweet that he had instructed the Government to stop creating the artificial scarcity of train tickets during summer months. According to him, it makes it difficult for the nationals of Kazakhstan to travel across the country and hampers the development of tourism in the country.

