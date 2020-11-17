Artisans’ club to be opened in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An artisans’ club is to be opened in the city of Nur-Sultan, Deputy Mayor of the city Bakhtiyar Maken told the 9th Civic Forum «Public and State: 30 years of partnership and development «Birgemiz,» Kazinform cites the capital’s administration.

Set to be carried out as part of the Rukhani janghyru program, the project is to focus on social adaptation, skill-building, and provision of permanent employment. According to Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Bakhtiyar Maken, fostering a generation of conscientious and personality development are among main tasks of today.

Notably, there are a number of NGOs operating in the capital to revive Kazakh traditional crafts, including «Astana Bereke» and «Put masterstva», which provide free-of-charge handicraft classes to schoolchildren as well as mothers with many children, children with special needs, and people from low-income families.