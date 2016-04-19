EN
    16:58, 19 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Artist Edoardo Tresoldi creates a phantom church in Italy&#39;s Puglia

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Artist Edoardo Tresoldi has created a ghostly reconstruction of a destroyed basilica at the Santa Maria Maggiore di Siponto church in Puglia, Italy.

    The permanent installation -- made from transparent metal wiring -- marks the opening of a new archaeological park beside an existing church.

    Built in three months, the €3.5 million ($3.96 million) structure corresponds to the original size of the Paleo-Christian basilica that once stood on the site.

    Tresoldi, who conceived similar works for last year's Secret Garden Party and Milan Fashion Week, describes his installation as 'a return of this great building as if it was part of the historical memory of the place.'

     Source: CNN

