Artist Karipbek Kuyukov presents his paintings and Kazakhstan's anti-nuclear efforts in France

STRASBOURG. KAZINFORM The Council of Europe hosted a presentation of Kazakhstan's anti-nuclear foreign policy vector in the context of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's address at the UN General Assembly, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

The event, held under the auspices of the Council of Europe and the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Strasbourg, was attended by employees of the organization, permanent representatives of member states with the rank of ambassador, foreign diplomats, human rights activists and experts.

Kazakh artist and anti-nuclear activist Karipbek Kuyukov presented his paintings for the first time at this oldest human rights organization in Europe. His exhibit on the theme of «Overcoming» was generally devoted to counteracting the growing confrontation between the nuclear powers. The artist also tried to draw public attention to ensuring human rights to a healthy environment, as well as focusing on the promotion of the rights of people with disabilities.

«It is a great honor for me to represent the people of Kazakhstan in the Council of Europe. I was born near a nuclear test site, so it is important for me to show the world the consequences of radiation exposure. As a person with physical disabilities, I appeal to you, healthy and able-bodied people, not to be passive, but to do everything to avoid a nuclear disaster,» Kuyukov said.

Consul General Anuarbek Akhmetov spoke in detail about the Head of State's participation in the UNGA, his initiatives, efforts to prevent confrontation between the nuclear powers, and Kazakhstan's role in global disarmament and nonproliferation processes.

An important element of the event was the performance of the participant of Junior Eurovision 2021, a Kazakh schoolchild with special needs, Beknur Zhanibekuly, who performed songs in Kazakh, English, French and Italian. The audience was delighted with the fortitude and talent of the young Kazakh singer.

Mexican Ambassador Jose Alfonso Suarez said his country views Kazakhstan, Austria and Norway as important allies in international action against the nuclear program. «Mexico will always be an ally of Kazakhstan, and culture is an important means to achieve harmony and peace in the world,» the ambassador said.

Foreign participants commended the event, thanked the Kazakhstan's side, and supported our country's efforts in nuclear disarmament, environmental protection, and promoting the rights of people with disabilities.





















Photo: press service of the Kazakh MFA