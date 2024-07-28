EN
    01:30, 28 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Artistic gymnasts Kurbanov, Karimi to compete in Paris Olympics final

    Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/ NOC

    Kazakhstani Nariman Kurbanov and Milad Karimi reached the artistic gymnastics final at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Olympic.kz.

    Kurbanov will vie for a gold in pommel horse exercise. He finished sixth in the qualifying round, having scored 15.000 points. 

    Eight gymnasts qualified for the final in some exercises.

    Karimi, in turn, sailed into the individual all-around competition. He will also represent Kazakhstan in floor exercise.

    Nariman Kurbanov, pommel horse exercise – 15.000 points, 6th (final)

    Milad Karimi, individual all-around - 82.065 points, 18th (final)

    Milad Karimi, horizontal bar - 12.700 points, 50th

    Milad Karimi, floor exercise - 14.433 points, 8th (final)

    Milad Karimi, ring exercise - 13,000 points, 47th

    Milad Karimi, parallel bar - 14.366 points, 25th

    Milad Karimi, vault - 14.300 points, 12th

    Milad Karimi, pommel horse exercise - 13.266 points, 38th

