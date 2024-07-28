Artistic gymnasts Kurbanov, Karimi to compete in Paris Olympics final
Kazakhstani Nariman Kurbanov and Milad Karimi reached the artistic gymnastics final at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Olympic.kz.
Kurbanov will vie for a gold in pommel horse exercise. He finished sixth in the qualifying round, having scored 15.000 points.
Eight gymnasts qualified for the final in some exercises.
Karimi, in turn, sailed into the individual all-around competition. He will also represent Kazakhstan in floor exercise.
Nariman Kurbanov, pommel horse exercise – 15.000 points, 6th (final)
Milad Karimi, individual all-around - 82.065 points, 18th (final)
Milad Karimi, horizontal bar - 12.700 points, 50th
Milad Karimi, floor exercise - 14.433 points, 8th (final)
Milad Karimi, ring exercise - 13,000 points, 47th
Milad Karimi, parallel bar - 14.366 points, 25th
Milad Karimi, vault - 14.300 points, 12th
Milad Karimi, pommel horse exercise - 13.266 points, 38th