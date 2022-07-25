Artists from Qaraghandy on Tour at Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM From August 7 to 14, Astana Opera will host a tour of the Qaraghandy Academic Musical Comedy Theatre. The Temple of Melpomene, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, will present musicals, operettas, and musical fairytales to the capital’s audience. All performances, including children’s, will be accompanied by a symphony orchestra, conducted by Nikolai Makarevich (Minsk, Belarus), the press office of Astana Opera informs.

«We are happy to welcome on our stage colleagues from the Qaraghandy Academic Musical Comedy Theatre, with whom we have had good relations for more than a year, and we wish them successful performances,» Galym Akhmedyarov, Astana Opera’s general director, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, said. «Touring is an important event for artists that they always look forward to with feelings of excitement and responsibility in anticipation of every performance. At the same time, the viewers get a unique opportunity to meet again with a beloved company or get acquainted with new artistry, and perhaps even discover a new theatrical genre – musical comedy. I would especially like to thank our colleagues from Qaraghandy for their attention to young viewers: in the year declared by the President as the Year of Children, they have prepared three performances for the younger generation.»

The Qaraghandy Academic Musical Comedy Theatre, founded in 1973, remains the only one in Kazakhstan that works in its genre. Since its opening date, the company has toured more than 200 cities of near and far abroad, finding a response in the hearts of its viewers.

«We will start the tour with a new production – Vladimir Baskin’s musical The Canterville Ghost, which premiered in December 2021. The production of Maksim Dunayevsky’s Scarlet Sails will be presented to the audience. The musicals were staged by a well-known director from St. Petersburg, winner of the Golden Mask award Susanna Tsiryuk. For those who like the classics most of all there will be Emmerich Kálmán’s well-known and beloved by many operetta Die Zirkusprinzessin, directed by the winner of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yuri Aleksandrov, with sets and costumes designed by Vyacheslav Okunev. We have taken into consideration the youngest viewers as well: for them we are bringing musical fairytale Magic Bird Samruk composed by Alibi Abdinurov, The Flying Ship and The Golden Fish,» Amantai Ibrayev, the head of the Qaraghandy Academic Musical Comedy Theatre, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, said.

«This is not the theatre’s first tour to our capital. The Qaraghandy Academic Musical Comedy Theatre performed on Astana Opera’s beautiful stage for the first time in 2019. The tour was a great success, and all performances were sold out, which, of course, was very exciting,» Amantai Ibrayev noted. «It is significant for us that the theatre’s 50th anniversary season begins with a tour to the capital of our Motherland, and we will perform at Astana Opera for the residents and guests of the city once again. This is a great honour, and also very prestigious for the company.»

The director of the Qaraghandy theatre also noted that the artists are looking forward to meeting their fans from the capital and will do their best to once again please their beloved audience and give them an unforgettable experience.

The performance of the artists of the Qaraghandy Academic Musical Comedy Theatre is not the only tour that awaits the capital’s theatrical art connoisseurs at Astana Opera this summer. On August 27 and 28, the Turkestan Music and Drama Theatre will also perform here.