Artists of Astana Opera receive 2018 Sakhnager National Theater Award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Artists of Astana Opera Sundet Baigozhin and Madina Basbayeva became the winners of the 2018 Sakhnager National Theater Award ceremony.

Traditionally the award ceremony is held on the World Theater Day with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan. This year, it was held at the Lermontov State Academic Russian Drama Theater in Almaty.



Among the winners of the most prestigious theater award of Kazakhstan are Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, holder of the Order of Kurmet, laureate of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation Sundet Baigozhin in the Best Opera Soloist category, and Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, prize winner of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of culture and art, laureate of the II prize of the International Choreographic Competition Premio Roma Danza Madina Basbayeva in the Best Ballet Dancer category.



Sakhnager award was established in 2017 by the Theater Association of Kazakhstan with the support of JSC National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna to recognize the achievements of the culture workers in the field of theatrical art.