    10:52, 25 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Aru is 4th after Giro dell'Emilia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM One-day road race Giro dell'Emilia finished in Italy.

    Colombian cyclist Esteban Chaves from Orica-BikeExchange won the competition. French Romain Bardet from AG2R came the second and one more Colombian sportsman from Cannondale Rigoberto Uran finished the third.

    Fabio Aru, a cyclist from Astana Pro Team, came the fourth. Michele Scarponi became the 37th, Diego Rosa is 43rd and Andrey Zeits is 56th. Miguel Angel Lopez, Jakob Fuglsang, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev and Paolo Tiralongo failed to finish the race. 

