Aru to miss Paris-Nice-2016 for tight schedule

ASTANA. Astana Pro Team cyclist Fabio Aru will not ride Paris-Nice-2016 for a tight schedule, Kazinform reports citing Velolive.com.

As team’s Sport Director Giuseppe Martinelli told in an interview to Tuttubici, the schedule compiled earlier was quite tight for Aru whose main target is Tour de France -2016.

Instead, after the finish of Volta ao Algarve 2016, Aru will spend several days at home and then will head to the Tenerife training camp.

“The plans have changed as we together discussed the situation. We just realized that Fabio’s program was too rich for the start of the season and it would be better to ease it. If we confirmed his participation in Paris-Nice he would have to fly from ao Algarve to Teide for training and then leave the camp one day prior to the start and continue the race in Catalonia in Tour of the Basque Country,” said Martinelli.

“Next week Aru will return from Portugal, and he will spend some time at home. On March 1, he will leave for Teide where he will stay till March 15. After then he will come back to Italy and will start Vuelta Catalonia with fresh vigor (21-27 March). After then he will join the Tour of the Basque Country (4-9 April).