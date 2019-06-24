‘Arys, Bіz Bіrgemіz’ campaign starts in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN - ARYS. KAZINFORM - The campaign "Arys, Bіz Bіrgemіz" ("Arys, We Are Together") has begun today in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The campaign, which aims to support the residents of the town of Arys evacuated after an explosion at the depot of the military unit depot, has started on the national TV channels.

It is to be recalled that the blast occurred today at the depot of the military unit in Arys,Turkestan region. As a result, one person died and two more are in severe condition.