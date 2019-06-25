Arys explosion: 1,149 kids rejoined their families

ARYS. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Education and Science Ministry updated the information concerning evacuation of people of Arys town, Turkestan region.

Arys numbers 40 schools teaching 18 399 children, 50 preschool centres for 5,071 kids. Children of 13 schools, six state and 23 private kindergartens located in the risk area were evacuated. Shymkent, Turkestan cities, Saryagash, Kazygurt, Ordabasy, Shardadar and Otyrar districts created living conditions at secondary schools, colleges, and kindergartens. People are provided with drinking water, hot meals, bed clothes, and hygienic products. As of today there are 3,860 people staying at 48 dislocation centers, including 914 children aged 0-18. 1,149 kids returned to their families. Search continued for parents of 15 kids.



As earlier reported, the Education Ministry elaborated the plan to render psychological, medical assistance to children and provide them with summer recreation.



It also launched BALA QORGAU and Missing children of Arys telegram chats and the following hotlines 8-725-33-71-082; 8-725-33-71-313; 8-725-33-71-212; 87014483217 (WhatsApp).