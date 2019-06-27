Arys restoration to be carried out in 17 sectors

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev is in control of the situation in Arys. He said that the town will be divided into 17 sectors, the heads of cities and districts of the region will be accountable for each of them, Kazinform cites the Governor's press service.

Each mayor of a city or head of a district will have 40 competent employees. They will accommodate the residents of Arys when they return to their homes. It will happen at the end of the week. Besides, the experts will take pictures and record videos of the houses and draw up statements.



"17 akimats (administrations) have been given assignments for the restoration of Arys in 17 sectors. 10 brigades totaling around 1,500 people will arrive from each district. Representatives of the akimats are now traveling about their sectors and carrying out the respective works," said Umirzak Shukeyev.







The armed forces personnel are to completely remove shell fragments from the town until Saturday.

