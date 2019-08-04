EN
    11:07, 04 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Arys schools to open doors Sept 1

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Education Minister Askhat Aimagambetov and Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin visited Turkestan region, the Ministry’s press service reports.

    The Minister reported on school preparedness for the new academic year.

    This year 2,318 children will start school. All the kids will be provided with books.

    As stated there, all the construction works at educational facilities will be completed and put into operation by September 1.

    Government of Kazakhstan Education Arys explosion Government
